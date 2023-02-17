General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of General Dynamics worth $152,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 30,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

