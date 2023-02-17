General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GD traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.26. 1,497,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.