General Motors Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in General Motors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

