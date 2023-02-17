George Barr Sells 2,699 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $66,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,363.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, George Barr sold 11,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $271,150.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, George Barr sold 1,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00.

BUSE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth $149,174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 202,737 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

