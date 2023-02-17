Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 120,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,992. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $471.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.