Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 73,023.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $9,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 692.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Partners Price Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.572 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

