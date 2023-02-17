Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

