Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPFF opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

