Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 27,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 3,988,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.