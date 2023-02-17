Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 27,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 3,988,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

