Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 462,578 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

