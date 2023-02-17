Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 462,578 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.
Insider Activity at Globalstar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
