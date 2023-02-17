Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.11.

Shares of GLOB traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Globant by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Globant by 242.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

