Gnosis Market Cap Achieves $283.67 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $283.67 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $109.54 or 0.00460917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.



Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

