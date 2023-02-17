Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

