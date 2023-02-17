goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

EHMEF stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.