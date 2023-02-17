Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 206,686 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

