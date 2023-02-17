Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,076 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings IX comprises approximately 2.4% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Gores Holdings IX worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Friday. 75,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

