Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $121.60 and last traded at $120.79, with a volume of 41197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

