Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,427 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 6.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. The company has a market cap of $417.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

