Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.38. 27,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,151. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.91.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

