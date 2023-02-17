Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

