Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

GPMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 379,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,102. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

