Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,696,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

