Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 0.4%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 66,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 449,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.