Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Has $14.41 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 14.5% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

AYI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.20. 37,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,306. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

