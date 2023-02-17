Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 1,307.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.