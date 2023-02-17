Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 1,307.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 5.9 %

GRIN stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

