Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

