Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.45. 8,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

