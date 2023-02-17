Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 976,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650,164 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.69.
GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
