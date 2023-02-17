Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
