Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Haier Smart Home stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

