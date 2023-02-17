Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

