Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 54,230,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 4,878,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,604,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

