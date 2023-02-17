Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE HASI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

