Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,225 Price Target at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 866.40 ($10.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 882.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 862.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,920.87. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87).

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

