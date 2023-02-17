Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. 822,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
