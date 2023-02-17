Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. 822,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hasbro by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.