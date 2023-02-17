Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 176,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 516,014 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 375,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $3,078,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,340 shares of company stock worth $193,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

