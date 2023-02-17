Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 131,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Haynes International
In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
Haynes International Price Performance
Shares of HAYN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $693.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
