Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 131,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haynes International

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Haynes International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $693.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

