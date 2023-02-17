Head-To-Head Analysis: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $577,933.00 47.96 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -1.80 IceCure Medical $4.14 million 13.89 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -2.80

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 595.65%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 247.00%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats IceCure Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

