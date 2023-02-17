Head-To-Head Comparison: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) versus Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% Motorola Solutions 14.96% -663.73% 13.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.53 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -0.99 Motorola Solutions $9.11 billion 4.91 $1.36 billion $7.93 33.72

This table compares Airspan Networks and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorola Solutions 0 3 2 0 2.40

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 285.62%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $287.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Airspan Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment is involved in providing a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises and as a service. The company was founded on September 25, 1928, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

