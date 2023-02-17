Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.
A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
