Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

