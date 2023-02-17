HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HQY opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Articles

