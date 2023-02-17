Hedera Price Up 14.5% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $77.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00079438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00058229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00030348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,124.97142 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08535181 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $95,433,659.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

