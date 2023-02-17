Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 160,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 472,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Shares of HLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 1,176,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

