Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

