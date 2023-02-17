Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Newmont Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Newmont

NEM stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

