Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,106 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

