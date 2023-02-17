Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after purchasing an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

