Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

