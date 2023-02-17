Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,209 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

