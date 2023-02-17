Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 40,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

